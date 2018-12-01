Ibaraki: Man found collapsed in riverbed near corpse of daughter

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after a man was found collapsed and his 18-year-old daughter dead in a riverbed in Mito City on Friday, reports NHK (Dec. 1).

At just past 9:00 p.m., a man living in near the Naka River in the Shimoonocho area tipped off police after finding a “person collapsed.”

Officers arriving at the scene found the body of the girl, a third-year high school student, lying face-up atop some weeds. The girl, whose body did not exhibit any signs of external wounds, was confirmed dead soon after, according to police.

Shortly thereafter, police found her father, 48, collapsed nearby with gashes to his neck. He was transported to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

A vehicle that the man and his daughter are believed to have used to travel to the area was found parked nearby, police said.

In addition to seeking the cause of death of the girl, police will question her father about the circumstances that led to the incident once he recovers.