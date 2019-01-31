 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Hyogo: Vehicle connected to yakuza shot up in Kobe

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on January 31, 2019

HYOGO (TR) – A vehicle owned by a relative of an organized crime member was shot several times while it was parked in Kobe’s Nishi Ward earlier this week, police said on Thursday, reports TBS News (Jan. 31).

On Wednesday, police were tipped off about the incident, which took place the night before. Officers arriving at the scene found multiple bullet holes in the driver’s side door of the white sedan.

There were no injuries in the incident, police said.

A vehicle owned by a relative of an organized crime member was shot several times while it was parked in Kobe on Tuesday night (Twitter)

According to police, the vehicle belongs to a relative of a member of the Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi. It is believed that the incident is linked to the dissolution of the Yamaguchi-gumi in 2015. The Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi is a rival gang that formed after that split.

