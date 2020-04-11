Hyogo: 3 police officers test positive for coronavirus after drinking party

HYOGO (TR) – Three police officers in Kobe City have tested positive for the novel coronavirus after participating in a drinking party late last month, reports NHK (Apr. 10).

Hyogo Prefectural Police said on Friday that the three officers — including a female manager in the accounting section (aged in her 50s), a male sergeant in the traffic division (30s) and a male assistant inspector (30s) — are stationed at the Kobe-Nishi Police Station.

On March 27, the three officers participated at a drinking session at an izakaya restaurant. Also at the event were the chief and vice-chief of the station.

On Tuesday, police had already revealed that a male superintendent in the traffic division (50s) had tested positive for the coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19. It was later divulged that an inspector in his 50s had also tested positive.

The chief and vice-chief of the station are among 120 Hyogo Prefectural Police Officers undergoing self-isolation at their homes.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, the number of coronavirus infections in Japan stood at more than 6,202 as of Saturday at midday.