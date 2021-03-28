 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Hokkaido: Man’s corpse found in river in Sapporo

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on March 28, 2021

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police launched an investigation after the discovery of a male corpse in a river in Sapporo City on Friday, reports Hokkaido Broadcasting (March 26).

At just before 11:00 a.m., a passerby tipped off police about a “man floating” in the Atsubetsu River in Shiroishi Ward.

Officers arriving at the scene found the body of the man, believed to be aged around his 60s, near a sluice gate.

A male corpse was found in the Atsubetsu River on Friday (Twitter)

With the body showing no signs of external wounds, police are not treating the case as the result of foul play.

In addition to confirming the man’s identity, police will use the results of an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

