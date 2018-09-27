 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Hitomi Yoshizawa released on ¥3 million bail in DUI

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on September 28, 2018

TOKYO (TR) – The Tokyo District Court on Thursday released Hitomi Yoshizawa, a former member of all-girl idol group Morning Musume, on bail of 3 million yen after she was prosecuted over a hit-and-run incident while driving under the influence of alcohol earlier this month, reports Nippon News Network (Sept. 27).

At around 7:00 a.m. on September 6, a vehicle driven by Yoshizawa, 33, ignored a red light and struck a woman pedaling a bicycle in Nakano Ward, causing her to fall. The woman then collided with a male pedestrian. The woman and man suffered light injuries, police said.

Police later arrested Yoshizawa on suspicion of drunk driving. During questioning, she admitted to drinking chuhai, which is a cocktail composed of the distilled spirit shochu.

Hitomi Yoshizawa was released on bail on Thursday
Hitomi Yoshizawa was released on bail on Thursday (Twitter)

After the incident, Yoshizawa fled. About 15 minutes later, she telephoned police to report hitting the bicyclist and returned to the scene, where she was arrested on suspicion of drunk and dangerous driving and hit-and-run resulting in injury.

A breath analysis conducted on Yoshizawa revealed 0.58 milligrams of alcohol per liter of exhaled air. The legal limit is 0.15 milligrams, meaning the former idol exceeded the figure by nearly four times, police said.

Upon her release from the Harajuku Police Station on Thursday, Yoshizawa offered two deep bows before a gathered press corps. “It is inexcusable,” she said in apologizing.

According to her agency, the idol will be hospitalized to receive medical treatment for her weakened physical and mental state.

Published in Crime, Idols, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »