Hiroshima police to send papers on deceased officer to prosecutors over theft of ¥85 million

HIROSHIMA (TR) – Hiroshima Prefectural Police plan to send papers on a deceased officer to prosecutors over the theft of 85 million yen from a police station in Hiroshima City two years ago, reports TBS News (Feb. 21).

In May, 2017, a staff member in the accounting section on the first floor the Hiroshima Chuo Police Station noticed that a total of 85.72 million yen in cash was missing from a safe. The money had been seized as evidence in a fraud case in three months before.

In the latest development, investigative sources have revealed that the officer, aged in his 30s, began working in the fraud division at the station two months before the disappearance of the cash.

After the disappearance of the cash, police questioned the officer and searched his residence. He then took a leave of absence, the sources said.

In September, 2017, the officer was found dead in his residence. The cause of death was not revealed.

