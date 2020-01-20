High school teacher accused of grabbing thighs of female students in classroom

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police last week arrested a male high school teacher over the alleged assault of two female students last year, reports Chiba Nippo (Jan. 17).

Between 9:00 a.m. and 9:50 a.m on October 7, Tetsuhiro Imamura, 44, allegedly grabbed the thighs of both girls, then first-year students, as they passed by his seat in the classroom.

Since the investigation is ongoing, the Asahi Police Station did not reveal whether the suspect, who was accused of assault on January 14, admits to the allegations.

The institution is a public agricultural high school. In the middle of that same month, students and their guardians lodged complaints about Imamura with police.

In November, the Chiba Prefectural Board of Education handed Imamura a six-month suspension for sexually harassing five girls, including the aforementioned pupils.

“We want to do our best to prevent a recurrence,” a representative of the board said.