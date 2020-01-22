Girl, 15, suffers suffers severed arm in suicide attempt at Sendai rail station

MIYAGI (TR) – A high school girl suffered a severed arm after she was struck by a train in an apparent suicide attempt at a rail station in Sendai City on Wednesday, police said, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Jan. 22).

At around 8:00 a.m., a JR Senseki train struck the girl, 15, on the tracks at Miyaginohara Station in Miyagino Ward. The impact with the train severed the girl’s left arm.

The girl was transported to a hospital in an unconscious state, the Sendai-Higashi Police Station said.

“I noticed that [she] fell and applied the brakes, but I could not [stop] in time,” the driver of the train was quoted by police.

Based on evidence found at the scene, police suspect that the girl intentionally leaped onto the tracks in attempting to take her life.

According to the Sendai branch of East Japan Railway Co., regular service on the line resumed over one hour after the incident, which inconvenienced about 15,700 commuters.