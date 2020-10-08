Gifu: Woman’s corpse found in Hashima river

GIFU (TR) – Gifu Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after the discovery of a woman’s corpse in a river in Hashima City, reports the Gifu Shimbun (Oct. 5).

At around 10:25 a.m. on October 4, a 34-year-old fisherman using a boat in the Nagara River reported finding the body in the Hottsucho area.

Emergency personnel arriving at the scene found the body along a bank of the river about an hour later, the Hashima Police Station said.

Believed to be in her 50s or 60s, the woman, of medium build, stood about 155 centimeters tall.

The body, which showed no signs of external wounds, was clothed in a gray jacket, dark blue jeans and black sneakers.

The woman is believed to have died several days before the discovery,

police said.

In addition to confirming the identity of the body, police are seeking the cause of death.