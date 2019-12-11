German national nabbed with 10,000 Ecstasy tablets

OSAKA (TR) – A male German national was arrested last month after he was found to have nearly 10,000 tablets of Ecstasy in his possession upon arrival at Kansai International Airport, authorities have revealed, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Dec. 20).

On Tuesday, the Kansai Airport Police Station and Japan Customs officials said that the suspect, 47, had 9,900 tablets of MDMA, which is also known as Ecstasy, concealed inside a suitcase upon his arrival at the airport from a flight from the Netherlands on November 17.

The authorities did not reveal whether the suspect, who claims to be a track athlete, admits to the allegations. The contraband has an estimated street value of 39.8 million yen.

When the suspect arrived at the airport, a customs official noticed that the suitcase was unusually large given the suspect’s intended length of stay.

After an X-ray examination, the contraband was found packed in plastic bags placed inside a false bottom of the suitcase, authorities said.