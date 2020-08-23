Fukuoka police: Man whose body found in university lake drowned

FUKUOKA (TR) – A man whose body was found at a university in Fukuoka City last week died from drowning, the result of an apparent suicide, police said, reports RKB Mainichi Broadcasting (Aug. 21).

At around 8:00 a.m. on August 19, a guard at Kyushu University Ito Campus reported the discovery. Police said at the time that the unclothed body, which showed signs of decay, had no external wounds.

Two days later, police said the man is a 25-year-old graduate student. On the day of the discovery, his father reported him missing.

Police also said that the cause of death was drowning, which has led them to conclude that he very likely took his own life.

During the investigation, police learned that a naked man chased a female student near the lake days before the discovery. As well, several persons spotted a man swimming in the water.