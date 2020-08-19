Fukuoka: Man’s corpse found in university campus lake

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police launched an investigation after the discovery of a male corpse at a university in Fukuoka City on Wednesday, reports Kyodo News (Aug. 19).

At around 8:00 a.m., a guard at Kyushu University Ito Campus alerted emergency services about a “person floating in a lake” on the premises.

According to the Nishi Police Station, the body had no external wounds. The fire department said that since the body had started to decay some amount of time had passed since his death.

After speaking with the persons connected to the university, police learned about a pair of incidents that took place between August 14 and 17. In one, a naked man chased a female student near the lake. As well, several persons spotted a man swimming in the water.

Police are treating the case as the result of foul play or an accident.