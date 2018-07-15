Fukui: 2 corpses with throats slit found near highway

FUKUI (TR) – Fukui Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after the corpses of a man and woman were found near a highway in Ono City on Friday, reports TBS News (July 14).

At around 3:30 p.m., a male worker alerted police after finding the bodies atop a mound of soil at a storage yard on National Route 158 in the Nagano area.

According to the Ono Police Station, the throats of both persons, believed to be around the age of 60, had been slit.

The man was wearing a gray polo shirt and khaki work pants, while the woman was attired in a black t-shirt and blue pants. Both persons were wearing white shoes, police said.

The location of the discovery is about 500 meters north of Kuzuryu Dam, police said.

Police are treating the case as the result of foul play or a suicide.