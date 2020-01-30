Foreign maintenance man suspected of breaking into woman’s Shinagawa apartment

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are hunting for a maintenance man, believed to be a foreigner, who broke into a woman’s apartment in Shinagawa Ward on Wednesday, reports TBS News (Jan. 30).

At just past noon, the intruder, who was cleaning the balcony entered the residence and covered the mouth of the woman, aged in her 30s, after grabbing her.

“Okane, okane,” he then reportedly said in broken Japanese in demanding money. After taking 10,000 yen in cash from her, he fled the scene.

The woman was not hurt in the incident, police said.

Standing up to 170 centimeters tall, the perpetrator has a slim build. At the time, he was dressed all in black.

Believed to be in his 20s or 30s, he is likely from an Asian country, police said.