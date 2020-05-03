Filipino man ‘troubled by money due to coronavirus’ bashed ex-boss with hammer

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police on Sunday arrested a male national of the Philippines for allegedly beating his former boss in Obu City, reports NHK (May 3).

At around 9:20 p.m. on Saturday, Robby Santos, a construction worker, allegedly used a hammer to beat Asahi Sakano in the head at the second-floor residence of the victim, located in the Nagakusamachi area.

Sakano was rushed to a hospital in an unconscious state. Suffering from a fractured skull, his condition is considered serious, police said.

Santos received work from Sakano’s company as a subcontractor. He also borrowed money from the victim.

As Santos fled the residence, he shoved Sakano’s mother, who also lives on the premises, down a staircase leading to the second floor. The woman suffered unspecified injuries.

Police apprehended Santo at an unspecified location on Sunday morning. Upon his arrest on suspicion of attempted murder and robbery, he said, “Due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, I have no work and am troubled by money. I did not intend to kill.”

Police are now investigating whether the incident took place due to a problem between the suspect and the victim regarding the repayment of the borrowed money.