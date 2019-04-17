Female police officer receives pay cut after evidence of dating-for-money scheme emerges

YAMAGUCHI (TR) – A female police officer with the earlier this month was handed a pay cut after it was learned that she dated multiple men in exchange for money last year, Yamaguchi Prefectural Police have revealed, reports TV Asahi (Apr. 17).

On April 1, the officer, aged in her 20s and stationed at the Sanyo-Onoda Police Station, received a pay cut of 10 percent over a one-month period. She, however, chose to resign from her post that same day, police said.

“I apologize for the inconvenience [I caused],” the officer was quoted.

Between May and August, the officer allegedly dated men she met on a smartphone deai-kei dating application in return for money.

The woman’s boyfriend, with whom she was living, reported the matter to her boss, according to a person familiar with the case.

“We will continue to educate all employees regarding work ethics and related matters in working to prevent a recurrence,” said a police representative.