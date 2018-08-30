Ex-yakuza nabbed over ¥120 million theft from company

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police have arrested a former member of a criminal syndicate over the theft of 120 million yen from a shipping company in Tsukuba City earlier this year, reports Fuji News Network (Aug. 30).

Early on March 4, Kazuyoshi Takada, 39, allegedly stole 120 million yen in cash, a wristwatch and precious metals from the second floor of the office of the company. Two other persons were also arrested in the case.

The office is located about 20 kilometers from downtown Tsukuba. An employee, who was in an adjacent building on the same property, alerted police about the break-in at around 2:30 a.m after noticing a light was on inside.

Takada has been arrested and sent to prosecutors in other theft cases. He is believed to have been behind more than 100 incidents, the proceeds for which were used to fund his former gang.