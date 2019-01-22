Ehime: Man shoots, injures self at government office in apparent suicide bid

EHIME (TR) – An elderly man suffered injuries after he shot himself at the main office of the Ehime Prefectural Government in Matsuyama City on Monday in an apparent suicide attempt, police said, reports Nippon News Network (Jan. 21).

At around 2:00 a.m., a guard tipped off police after hearing shots and finding “a man collapsed.” Officers arriving at the scene found the man, 76, with several wounds to his chest. He was also clutching a gun.

The man was transported to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, according to the Matsuyama-Higashi Police Station.

Police later confirmed that the man is a resident of Niihama City, Ehime. Though he is believed to have attempted to take his life, police did not find a will at the scene.