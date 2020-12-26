Corpses of elderly woman, son found in Itabashi apartment

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police launched an investigation after the discovery of the corpses of an elderly woman and her son in their apartment in Itabashi Ward, reports TBS News (Dec. 24).

On Thursday, police working off a tip found the bodies of Yoko Gotanda, 91, and her son, 64-year-old Yasushi, in the living room.

According to police, Yoko suffered from dementia. Based on evidence found at the scene, police are not treating the case as the result of foul play.

At around 11:00 a.m. that same day, another son of Yoko alerted police after learning from the apartment manager that they had not been able to contact the occupants over an extended period.