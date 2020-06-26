Corpse found in Iwate identified as missing Hokkaido fisherman

IWATE (TR) – The Japan Coast Guard has revealed that a body found floating off Kamaishi City last month is that of a missing fisherman from Hokkaido Prefecture, reports Iwate Broadcasting (June 24).

On May 30, personnel aboard a freighter discovered the body floating about 24 kilometers east of the lighthouse at Shikotsusaki.

The Kamaishi Coast Guard Office on Wednesday said that the results of a DNA analysis conducted on the body revealed that it is that of Hayate Sudo, a 19-year-old fisherman living in the town of Erimo, Hokkaido.

The office added that the cause of death is not known.

Sudo fell from his fishing boat into the sea while catching shrimp about 22 kilometers off Cape Erimo early on March 4. He was not seen again, the office also said.

According to Google Maps, the distance between Kamaishi and Cape Erimo is about 300 kilometers.