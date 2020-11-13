Corpse found in Akita City’s Senshu Park

AKITA (TR) – Akita Prefectural Police launched an investigation after the discovery of a corpse in a park in Akita City on Thursday, reports Akita Sakigake Shimpo (Nov. 12).

At around 3:10 p.m., a city staff member making regular rounds found the body, which had turned partially skeletal, at a hut inside Senshu Park.

According to the Akita-Chuo Police Station, the gender and approximate age of the person are not known. The person stood about 170 centimeters tall.

The body, clothed in a black t-shirt, showed no signs of external wounds. No personal articles were found at the scene, police said.

In addition to confirming the identity of the body, police are seeking the cause of death.