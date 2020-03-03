Coronavirus confrontation: Palestinian woman accused of assaulting female Japanese aid worker

PALESTINE (TR) – Police in the city of Ramallah have arrested a woman

over the alleged assault of a female Japanese aid worker in an incident connected to fears over the novel coronavirus, reports Fuji News Network (Mar. 3).

At just past noon on Sunday, the Palestinian woman and her daughter

got into a dispute with the two Japanese aid workers for a non-government organization on a street in the West Bank city.

“Corona, corona!” the Palestinian women yelled at the aid workers in referring to the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19.

In security camera footage, one of the Japanese women can be seen starting to apparently film the Palestinian pair with her smartphone. In an attempt to stop her, the Palestinian mother shoves her in the chest.

After the second aid worker intercedes, the mother continues to confront the worker with the phone.

“The mother came and attacked me, pulling my hair and pushing,” the victim was quoted by the Wattan News Agency.

That night, police arrested the mother on suspicion of assault. The footage of the incident has since garnered popularity on social media.

The Embassy of Japan in Israel has received more than 10 complaints of

harassment related to hte coronavirus by Japanese nationals.