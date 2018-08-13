Convenience store employee assaulted during ¥1 million robbery

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are searching for a man who assaulted an employee of a convenience store in Akishima City during a robbery early Sunday, reports NHK (July 13).

At just before 2:00 a.m., the suspect entered an outlet of MiniStop, located in the Midoricho area, and kicked the 27-year-old employee in the face as he squatted to stock a shelf, knocking him unconscious, according to police.

When the employee regained consciousness, he realized the suspect entered the store’s office and removed 1 million yen in cash from a safe, police said.

The employee suffered injuries to his face that will require three weeks to heal. There were no other customers in the store at the time of the incident, police said.

Police are now examining security camera footage in an attempt to the identify the suspect, who stands around 170 centimeters tall. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a white jacket, black pants, a black hat, a breathing mask and glasses.