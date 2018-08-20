Chinese massage parlor busted for prostitution

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have busted a Chinese massage parlor in Toshima Ward for providing sexual services in violation of the law, reports TBS News (Aug. 20).

In July, Kazuaki Ouchi, the 52-year-old manager of the parlor, located in front of JR Otsuka Station, allegedly employed 6 Chinese masseuses, aged in their 30s to 50s, to provide sexual services to male customers inside private rooms in violation of the Anti-Prostitution Law.

Ouchi has declined to comment on the allegations. “I have nothing to say,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Since opening in June of last year, the parlor did not utilize a signboard. Instead, touts solicited customers in the streets nearby the establishment. “Honban is available, 60 minutes for 10,000 yen,” the touts reportedly said in referring to full sex, which is prohibited under the law.

After the bust, Ouchi fled. However, police located him in Nakano Ward on August 17.

Of the six Chinese masseuses, three were residing in Japan on expired visas, police said.