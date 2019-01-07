Chinese actor Jinfu Jiang not prosecuted over alleged assault of girlfriend

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors last week announced the non-prosecution of Chinese actor Jiang Jinfu over the alleged assault of his then-girlfriend in Tokyo last year, reports Fuji News Network (Jan. 7).

On October 12, Jinfu, 27, allegedly struck the face and upper body of the woman, 25, at his apartment in Toshima Ward. The victim suffered injuries that required four weeks to heal.

Jinfu was taken into custody on November 28 on suspicion of assault after he turned himself in. Authorities had already obtained a warrant for his arrest after the victim lodged a complaint with police.

On January 4, the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Jinfu. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

News outlets identified the victim as Japanese model Haruka Nakaura. On November 20, she uploaded photographs showing bruises to her face and arms to sharing site Instagram.

At the time of the incident, Jinfu and Nakaura were living together. However, they have since separated. News outlets in Japan have reported that the actor had been in Japan to study Japanese since April.

Prior to his arrest, Jiang, known for his starring role in the film “Xuan-Yuan Sword: Scar of Sky,” issued on apology on microblogging site Sina Weibo. He said that he was ashamed about his behavior.