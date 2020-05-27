Chiba: Woman mugged in Chiba City

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police are hunting for a man who mugged a woman at an apartment building in Chiba City on Sunday, reports Nippon News Network (May 24).

At around 3:00 p.m., the perpetrator grabbed the woman from behind in a corridor. “Hand over the money,” he reportedly said while thrusting a knife at her.

The perpetrator fled after snatching 40,000 yen in cash from her wallet. The woman, who lives in the building, suffered a minor injury to her left wrist, police said.

Standing about 160 centimeters tall, the perpetrator was wearing a beige coat and a white breathing mask, police said.

Police are seeking his whereabouts on suspicion of robbery resulting in injury.