Chiba fireman gave girl present in exchange for sex

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 29-year-old fireman stationed in Narashino City, Chiba Prefecture for allegedly paying a high school girl for sex, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Oct. 11).

In March of last year, Tenji Nakamura, a deputy chief, allegedly paid the girl, then 15, with a hat valued at around 10,000 yen to engage at acts deemed obscene inside a residence in the city while knowing she was a minor.

Nakamura, who has been accused of violating the anti-child prostitution law, admits to the allegations. “[I knew] she was around [the age of] a high school girl,” the suspect was quoted by the Takashimadaira Police Station.

According to police, Nakamura met the girl via Twitter about one year before the incident. “I want this hat,” the girl wrote to him while sending a picture. “If I buy this hat, you will come my place?” he responded.

Police began investigating Nakamura after a cyber patrol division noticed the exchange between Nakamura and the girl.