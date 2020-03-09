Canadian nabbed after 240 kilograms of stimulant drugs found in Kichijoji residence

TOKYO (TR) – Law enforcement on Monday announced the arrest of a male Canadian national following the discovery of more than 200 kilograms of stimulant drugs inside a residence in Musashino City, reports Kyodo News (Mar. 9).

In January, officers with the Kanto Narcotics Control Department seized about 240 kilograms of kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, from the residence, located in the Kichijoji Honcho area.

The contraband has a street value of 14.4 billion yen, the department said.

That same month, police first accused self-employed Yoshiya Tateyama, 56, of possessing one bag of stimulant drugs. The following month he was further accused of trafficking.

According to the department, Tateyama worked with accomplices to conceal the contraband aboard a ship that left the Port of Vancouver in Vancouver, Canada on December 30.

The shipment arrived at Odaiba, Tokyo on January 14.

The seizure is the largest of its kind for the department.