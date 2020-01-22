British nationals may be extradited over Harry Winston smash-and-grab

TOKYO (TR) – Three British nationals wanted over the robbery of a jewelry store in Shibuya Ward five years ago may be extradited to Japan to face trial, investigative sources said on Tuesday, reports the Nikkei Shimbun (Jan. 21).

Since Japan and the U.K. do not have a mutual extradition treaty, the case would be the first time for Japan to receive a suspect without such a treaty in place.

The whereabouts of the three suspects are not known. However, police in Japan and the U.K. are currently sharing information on the potential extradition.

Daniel Lee Kerry, 41, Joe Anthony Chappel, 31, and a 23-year-old man had already been listed as wanted with Interpol for allegedly entering Harry Winston, located in the Omotesando Hills mall, smashing a display case and stealing approximately 40 items on the evening of November 20, 2015.

The items stolen include necklaces and rings valued at a total of around 160 million yen.

During the incident, the suspects also assaulted a 47-year-old male security guard who suffered minor injuries. Afterward, the suspects fled the scene and subsequently left Japan, according to police.

The suspects, who were speculated as being foreign nationals by police after the incident, are likely members of an international jewelry heist ring, police said previously.

According to police, a fingerprint was lifted from a pair of goggles dropped at the scene of the crime. The print matched one of the suspects.