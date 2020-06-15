Boy plunges to death from Shinjuku apartment in apparent suicide

TOKYO (TR) – A middle school boy plunged to his death from a high-rise apartment building in Shinjuku Ward on Monday in an apparent suicide, police said, reports TV Asahi (June 15).

At just before 8:00 a.m., police received a tip about a “person collapsed” atop a roof on the property of the building, located in the Tomihisacho area. The witness added that the person “appears to have jumped.”

Emergency personnel arriving at the building confirmed the boy, attired in his school uniform, dead at the scene.

The building is 55 floors. Police suspect the boy leaped from an upper floor in taking his life. A will has not been found inside his residence in the building.