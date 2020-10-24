Boy plunges to death from Osaka department store, seriously injures pedestrian

OSAKA (TR) – A 19-year-old boy seriously injured a pedestrian when he took a fatal plunge from a department store in Osaka City on Friday, police said, reports Jiji Press (Oct. 24).

At around 5:50 p.m., the boy, a high school student, leaped from the HEP Five department store, located near JR Osaka Station, onto the street below, striking a 19-year-old girl.

The boy was confirmed dead at a hospital about 40 minutes later. Meanwhile, the girl is unconscious with serious injuries, police said.

The girl is a university student living in Furukawa City, Hyogo Prefecture. An acquaintance was walking with her when the boy fell from building.

On the 10th floor roof, police found the boy’s student identification card inside a bag, leading police to believe that he took his life by leaping from that floor.

The roof is not by the general public. Immediately before the incident, guards responded to an alarm signaling that a door to the roof had been opened.