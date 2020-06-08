Boy, 15, fatally shoots self in Hachioji in apparent suicide

TOKYO (TR) – A boy, 15, died after he shot himself in the head in his residence in Hachioji City on Monday in an apparent suicide, police said, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (June 8).

At around 8:10 a.m., the mother of the boy alerted emergency services aftetr hearing a “bang!” and found her son, a first-year high school student, collapsed inside his second-floor room.

The boy, who suffered a wound to the left side of his head, was later confirmed dead at a hospital. A revolver was found inside his room.

In addition to the boy and his mother, his older sister lives in the residence. Police are investigating how the boy obtained the weapon.

The residence is located about 3 kilometers north of JR Takao Station.