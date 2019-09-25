Beautician accused of sexually assaulting woman at apartment

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male beautician over the alleged sexual assault of a woman in Edogawa Ward earlier this year, reports Nippon News Network (Sept. 25).

On a night in July, Yuki Tanaka, 37, allegedly came up from behind the woman inside a stairwell of her apartment building and shoved her down onto a landing. He then fondled her chest.

Tanaka, who has been accused of indecent assault, admits to the allegations. “I did it after getting turned on,” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, Tanaka followed the woman as she walked home from Kasai Station.

Tanaka has also hinted at involvement in the sexual assaults of several other women, police said.