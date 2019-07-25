Akita: Teacher dies after plunge from school

AKITA (TR) – Akita Prefectural Police are investigating what is believed to have been a suicide after a male teacher plunged to his death from the roof of a school in Semboku City on Monday, reports Fuji News Network (July 22).

At around 6:30 a.m., a staff member tipped off police after finding the man collapsed and bleeding from the head near a building on the campus of the public middle school.

Believed to be a teacher at the school aged in his 40s, he was later confirmed dead at a hospital, police said.

Officers later found footwear likely belonging to the man on the roof of the building, which has led police to believe he intentionally leaped from the structure in taking his life.

Monday was the last day for school to be in session before the start of summer vacation. However, the school closed temporarily following the incident.