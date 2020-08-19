Aichi police find skeleton of man missing for 5 years…inside his residence

AICHI (TR) – To be filed under: believe it or not.

Aichi Prefectural Police are confident they have located a man who went missing in Kasugai City five years ago — and he was literally right at home the entire time, reports Fuji News Network (Aug. 15).

At around 5:00 p.m. on August 15, a 69-year-old woman reported the discovery of “what appear to be human bones” inside the man’s room of the residence they share in the Kamitaragacho area.

Officers arriving at the scene found the unclothed skeleton inside the cluttered room.

The woman is the younger sister of the man. Also living in the residence is her younger brother. The woman made the discovery while cleaning up the man’s room.

Five years ago, the man went missing. The family reported him missing with police one year later.

In addition to confirming the identity of the body, police are investigating the circumstances that led to the person’s death.