Aichi police confirming identity of person hit and killed by train in Nagoya

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police are attempting to identify a person who was hit and killed by a train in Nagoya on Monday, reports Tokai Television Broadcasting (Sept. 15).

At just past 11:30 a.m., the 51-year-old driver of a Meitetsu-Nagoya Line train noticed a person on the tracks in the Yobitsugi area of Minami Ward.

The driver applied the brakes but the train, bound for Nishiharu Station, did not stop before striking the person, police said.

The impact scattered portions of the person’s body along the rail bed, in the nearby Kawasaki River and other areas. Due to the state of the body, the gender of the person is not known.

Police are treating the case as the result of an accident or suicide.

The incident caused the Meitetsu-Nagoya Line to halt operations between Narumi and Jingu-mae stations for about 80 minutes.