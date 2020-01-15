Aichi: Mummified remains found beneath power lines

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police launched an investigation after the discovery of a decayed corpse beneath some power lines in Handa City on Monday, reports Tokai Television Broadcasting (Jan. 13).

At around 11:00 a.m., a 25-year-old male worker cutting weeds beneath a steel tower supporting the lines, located in the Kamezakicho area, found the mummified remains and alerted a supervisor.

According to police arriving at the scene, the body is of unknown gender due to the advanced stage of decay.

The corpse was clothed in a light pink jacket, gray pants and red sneakers. The grass was last cut in August of last year, police said.

In addition to working to identify the body, police will use the results of an autopsy to determine the cause of death.