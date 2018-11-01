Aichi: Man with darkened face found dead in Nagoya residence

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after the corpse of a man, 53, whose face had become darkened was found in his residence in Nagoya, reports TV Asahi (Oct. 30).

At just past 3:00 p.m. on Monday, officers working off a tip entered a ninth-floor unit of a building in the Koyo area of Minato Ward and found Yoshinori Yamazaki, a company employee, lying atop a futon. He was confirmed dead at the scene.

According to police, the area around his left eye and cheek had turned a dark red.

Prior to the discovery, a person informed police that they had not seen Yamazaki over an extended period.

Police will use the results of an autopsy to determine the cause of death. The case is being treated as murder.