Woman carrying gasoline, pepper spray trespasses into Abe residence

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 26-year-old woman after she allegedly trespassed into the residence of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Shibuya Ward on Saturday, reports Jiji Press (Apr. 5).

At around 11:00 p.m., Eri Shimada, a company employee, allegedly trespassed onto the property of the private residence of Abe in the Tomigaya area.

Upon her apprehension, she was in possession of a bag containing an axe and cans of liquids that are believed to be gasoline and pepper spray.

“I hate my relationship with my parents, and thought I could reset my life if I were arrested at the house of the prime minister,” Shimada was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

According to police, the suspect is a resident of Matsusaka City, Mie Prefecture. At the time of the incident, Abe was inside the residence.

When the woman entered, a security system detected her presence and alerted police to the scene. Investigators are now seeking the motive for the crime.