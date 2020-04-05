 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Woman carrying gasoline, pepper spray trespasses into Abe residence

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on April 5, 2020

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 26-year-old woman after she allegedly trespassed into the residence of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Shibuya Ward on Saturday, reports Jiji Press (Apr. 5).

At around 11:00 p.m., Eri Shimada, a company employee, allegedly trespassed onto the property of the private residence of Abe in the Tomigaya area.

Upon her apprehension, she was in possession of a bag containing an axe and cans of liquids that are believed to be gasoline and pepper spray.

“I hate my relationship with my parents, and thought I could reset my life if I were arrested at the house of the prime minister,” Shimada was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

A woman trespassed into the residence of Shinzo Abe in in Shibuya Ward on Sunday (Twitter)

According to police, the suspect is a resident of Matsusaka City, Mie Prefecture. At the time of the incident, Abe was inside the residence.

When the woman entered, a security system detected her presence and alerted police to the scene. Investigators are now seeking the motive for the crime.

Published in Crime, Japan, News and Politics

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »