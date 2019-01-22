Toyama: Corpses of woman, son found in confectionary shop

TOYAMA (TR) – Toyama Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after the corpses of a woman and her son were found at a confectionary shop in Toyama City over the weekend, reports TV Asahi (Jan. 20).

At around 4:00 p.m. on January 19, the bodies of Ritsuko Ishihashi, 85, and her son, 62-year-old Hiromitsu, in a portion of the premises that serves as residence by a relative.

According to police, the body of Ritusko was atop a bed on the first floor. Meanwhile, Hiromitsu was on the floor above. The bodies did not exhibit signs of external injuries.

Ritsuto was seen alive one week before the discovery. Hiromitsu worked at the shop the day before, police said.

Police have learned that the health of both persons had recently deteriorated. The case is being treated as the result of foul play or an accident.