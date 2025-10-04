Tokyo ‘girl’s bar’ employee suspected of murdering newborn

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 22-year-old woman working at a so-called “girls’ bar” establishment in Ikebukuro for allegedly murdering her newborn at the establishment, reports Nippon News Network (Sep. 28).

On September 22, Juria Saegusa allegedly gave birth to the baby girl in the bathroom of the girls’ bar and strangled her to death on the spot.

During questioning on suspicion of murder, Saegusa admitted to the charges. “I strangled the baby with my hands,” she said.

A girl’s bar is a type of hostess club. Saegusa works at such an establishment near JR Ikebukuro Station.

Later on September 22, Saegusa placed the baby in something like a bucket and visited a nearby police station with an employee from the girl’s bar. “I have given birth to a baby,” she told police.

The baby was taken to a hospital, but was later confirmed dead.