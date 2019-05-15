Horse racing tip sheet suspected in ¥140 million fraud

TOKYO (TR) – Law enforcement in Tokyo and Fukuoka Prefecture have announced the bust of a ring running a horse racing tip service that is suspected of defrauding customers out of nearly 150 million yen, reports the Sankei Shimbun (May 15).

In one case, Eisei Ogasawara and his accomplices, are alleged to have swindled a 61-year-old woman from Hachioji City out of approximately 50,000 yen between between the middle of January and February by falsely promising over the telephone “winning picks for horse races in exchange for a fee.”

Ogasawara denies the allegations. “I do not understand the meaning of the arrest,” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, the location of the headquarters of the ring moved between business hotels in Hiroshima and Hyogo prefectures. In February, police arrested three other members of the ring.

Since last year, the ring is believed to have swindled 35 persons out of around a total of 140 million yen.