Ex-sumo wrestler Wakakirin accused of possessing liquid marijuana in Kabukicho

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested Shinichi Suzukawa, a former sumo wrestler known by the name Wakakirin, over the alleged possession of liquid marijuana in the Kabukicho red-light district earlier this year, reports Nippon News Network (Oct. 17).

Around mid-May, Suzukikawa allegedly possessed a container containing 0.1 grams of cannabis liquid on the streets of Kabukicho.

Regarding violating the Narcotics Control Act, Suzukikawa denied the charges. “I thought it was legal,” he said.

Prior to the discovery, police began questioning Suzukawa while he was a car. During the session, they found the container filled with liquid marijuana in his pants pocket. An analysis revealed that the liquid contained cannabis components, which led to his arrest on October 16.

Suzukawa was a sumo wrestler in the top makuuchi division. Following his arrest in 2009 for possession of marijuana in the Roppongi entertainment quarter, he was dismissed from the Japan Sumo Association. He was also arrested in March 2021 for possession of marijuana at JR Ikebukuro Station.

Suzukawa was scheduled to wrestle in a match at C.A.C.C. Snake Pit Japan in Suginami Ward on October 22. Representative Miyato Masamitsu apologized on social media.