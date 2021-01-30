Tokyo: Elementary school teacher accused of paying middle school girl for sex

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested an elementary school teacher for allegedly paying a middle school girl for sex last year, reports NHK (Jan. 30).

Last September, Takahisa Nagai, 37, allegedly paid 20,000 yen in cash to the girl, then 14, to engage in acts deemed obscene inside an internet cafe in the Kabukicho red-light district of Shinjuku Ward.

The Shinjuku Police Station alleges that Nagai knew the girl was a minor.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of child prostitution, Nagai denied the allegations. “I met [the girl], but I did nothing obscene,” the suspect said.

Nagai, who teaches at an elementary school in Suginami Ward, met the girl via Twitter. He is believed to have met her several times.

“We are carefully confirming the facts [the case],” a representative of the Suginami Ward Board of Education said.