 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tokyo: Elementary school teacher accused of paying middle school girl for sex

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on January 30, 2021

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested an elementary school teacher for allegedly paying a middle school girl for sex last year, reports NHK (Jan. 30).

Last September, Takahisa Nagai, 37, allegedly paid 20,000 yen in cash to the girl, then 14, to engage in acts deemed obscene inside an internet cafe in the Kabukicho red-light district of Shinjuku Ward.

The Shinjuku Police Station alleges that Nagai knew the girl was a minor.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of child prostitution, Nagai denied the allegations. “I met [the girl], but I did nothing obscene,” the suspect said.

Nagai, who teaches at an elementary school in Suginami Ward, met the girl via Twitter. He is believed to have met her several times.

“We are carefully confirming the facts [the case],” a representative of the Suginami Ward Board of Education said.

Published in Crime, Japan Breaking News and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »