Man arrested over stabbing of woman in Miyazaki

MIYAZAKI (TR) – Miyazaki Prefectural Police arrested a 22-year-old man over the alleged stabbing of a woman in her 20s in Kobayashi City early Sunday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Oct. 12).

At around 3:50 a.m., Kosei Nishizuru broke into the apartment of the woman in Hosono allegedly stabbed her in the side and back with a knife.

While Nishizuru admitted to stabbing the woman multiple times, he stated that he “did not intend to kill her.”

According to investigators, the woman lived alone. The suspect is believed to have entered through the front door. She later called police. Upon transport to a hospital, she was able to speak.

No signs of ransacking were found at the scene. Police seized a knife from the premises. The woman had reportedly not consulted police before.

Police are investigating whether the the suspect and the victim knew each other previously.