Man, 70, nabbed over stabbing at Nakano Sun Plaza

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 70-year-old man over the alleged stabbing of a male pedestrian in Nakano Ward last year, reports TV Asahi (Dec. 10).

At around 5:30 a.m. on December 10, Noboru Wada allegedly used a knife to slash the upper body of the male pedestrian, aged in his 20, on a street in front of Nakano Sun Plaza.

The victim received a 30-centimeter-long wound extending from his throat to his chest. The injury was expected to require one month to heal, police said previously.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of attempted murder, Wada declined to comment on the allegations.

Prior to the incident, the victim was walking to JR Nakano Station with two female acquaintances. The suspect then got into an argument with him.

After the incident, the perpetrator fled the scene. One of the acquaintances then alerted police.

Wada surfaced as a person of interest in the case after an examination of security camera footage.