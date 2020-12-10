Man slashes pedestrian in front of Nakano Sun Plaza

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are hunting for a man who slashed a male pedestrian in Nakano Ward on Thursday, reports TV Asahi (Dec. 10).

At around 5:30 a.m., the perpetrator used a knife to slash the upper body of the male pedestrian, aged in his 20, on a street in front of Nakano Sun Plaza.

The victim was later transported to a hospital in serious condition. He received a 30-centimeter-long wound extending from his throat to his chest. The injury is expected to require one month to heal, police said.

At the time, the victim was walking to the JR Nakano Station with two female acquaintances.

After the incident, the perpetrator, believed to be in his 60s, fled the scene. One of the acquaintances then alerted police.

Police are investigating whether a dispute between the perpetrator and the pedestrian led to the incident.