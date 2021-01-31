 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Hyogo: Mask-wearing spurs pair of fights at convenience stores

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on January 31, 2021

HYOGO (TR) – Two fights broke out over mask-wearing at convenience stores in two separate cities in the prefecture on Saturday, police have revealed.

At around 7:50 p.m., a female customer inside a convenience store in Nagata Ward, Kobe City punched the manager after he told her, “Please wear a mask.”

According to Fuji News Network (Jan. 31), the woman, believed to be in her 50s, was intoxicated at the time. After the incident, a staff member pressed an emergency button to alert police.

The second incident took place in Amagasaki City, also at around 7:50 p.m. Prior to that incident, two men, aged 57 and 59, were lined up in front of a register at another convenience store.

The same network said that the elder customer then loudly said to the other, “You are not wearing a mask.” When they both exited, a fist fight broke out between the pair.

After police arriving at the scene arrested both of them, they admitted to the allegations.

“Though I was careful when I exited, I was ambushed, beaten and thrown down,” the 59-year-old suspect said. Meanwhile, his opposite number said, “I got kicked so I hit him and threw him down.”

