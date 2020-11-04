Tokyo: Man uses pepper spray on subway commuter after warning over mask

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are hunting for a man who shot pepper spray on a subway passenger during a dispute over the wearing of a breathing mask on Sunday, reports TV Asahi (Nov. 3).

At around 12:35 p.m., the man sprayed the victim, a man in his 40s, in the face on the Hanzomon Line platform at Kudanshita Station in Chiyoda Ward.

According to the Kojimachi Police Station, the victim received treatment at a hospital for light injuries to his eyes.

The incident began inside a Tozai Line train. When the victim saw the perpetrator not wearing a mask over his nose, he said, “Wear your mask properly.”

When they got off the train, a dispute ensued. They then made their way to the Hanzomon platform. After the incident, the perpetrator fled the scene, police said.

Believed to be in his thirties, the perpetrator stands about 165 centimeters tall. The case is being treated as inflicting injury.