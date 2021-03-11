Ex-sumo wrestler accused of possessing marijuana

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a former sumo wrestler over the alleged possession of marijuana in Toshima Ward, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Mar. 11).

On Monday, an officer on patrol stopped Shinichi Suzukawa, 37, inside JR Ikebukuro Station. During voluntary questioning, the unspecified amount of marijuana was found.

“It’s not mine,” Suzukawa told the Ikebukuro Police Station.

While being questioned, Suzukawa threw a smoking pipe onto the pavement. The officer later determined that marijuana was attached to it.

Suzuki, a native of Hyogo Prefecture wrestled under the name Wakakirin. In 2009, he was expelled from the Japan Sumo Association after his arrest for possession of marijuana. The following year, he became a professional wrestler.